Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 93.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 701.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.