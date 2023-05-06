Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Bruker updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 3.7 %

Bruker stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,932. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

