Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells $6,520,106.25 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruker Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.53 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

