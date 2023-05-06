Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 270.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 435.5%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.