Brookfield Renewable Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -562.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of BEPC traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 657,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,468. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

