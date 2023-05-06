Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 9.0 %

BEPC stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

