Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 444.31 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

