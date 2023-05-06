Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $142.13

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

