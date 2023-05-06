Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $105.46

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.23.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.