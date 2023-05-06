Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $105.46

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.23.
OC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
OC stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
