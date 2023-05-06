Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $80.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.1 %
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
