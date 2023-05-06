Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $80.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

