Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) PT at $91.33

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

