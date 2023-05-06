Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.57 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

