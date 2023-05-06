Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $53.89

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $51.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

