Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $53.89

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %
BSX opened at $51.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.