Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Target Price at $29.65

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.52) to €31.90 ($35.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.16 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.