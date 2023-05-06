Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

