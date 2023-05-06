Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.