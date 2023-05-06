Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

EAT opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

