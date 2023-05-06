Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $3.68 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

