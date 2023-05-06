Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,948 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 9,163,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

