Boston Partners Sells 7,834 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.54% of Starwood Property Trust worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 593,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,417,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE STWD opened at $16.76 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.