Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Boston Partners grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Up 6.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

