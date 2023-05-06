Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 1,283,030 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,283,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.34% of Mativ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a PE ratio of 828.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,004.00%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

