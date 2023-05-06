Boston Partners Invests $25.98 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,675,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119,554 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

