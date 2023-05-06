Boston Partners Has $36.92 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 197,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $36,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 5.7 %

PFBC opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

