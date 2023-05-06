Boston Partners Has $35.12 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.