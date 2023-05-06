Boston Partners Has $20.74 Million Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 864,848 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.46% of NOW worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

