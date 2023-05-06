Boston Partners Cuts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $26,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.51 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

