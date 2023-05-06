Boston Partners Acquires 28,252 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nelnet were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE NNI opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

