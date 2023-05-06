BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $42.63. 912,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,998,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.