BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

