Boralex (BLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boralex is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Boralex to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Boralex last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.30.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

