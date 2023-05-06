BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DMB opened at $10.99 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
