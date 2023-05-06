BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DMB opened at $10.99 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

