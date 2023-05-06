BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.91. 82,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 181,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.24.
