BMO Capital Markets Lowers AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$20.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $11.76 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.