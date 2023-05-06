BMO Capital Markets Lowers AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$20.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $11.76 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

