BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.91.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.86. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 30.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.