Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.
Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of BPMC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 890,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,576. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.
Insider Activity
In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
