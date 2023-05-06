Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BPMC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 890,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,576. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,778,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.