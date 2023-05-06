Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Shares of SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

