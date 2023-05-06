BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 30th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.