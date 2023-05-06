Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.00

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 255717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Insider Transactions at Blackbaud
In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blackbaud
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.