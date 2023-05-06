Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.00

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 255717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

