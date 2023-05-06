Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 282,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,723. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

