Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 282,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,723. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

