Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.63-3.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,723. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

