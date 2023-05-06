Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.63-3.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,723. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.