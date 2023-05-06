Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$418.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.55. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.45 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4788434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Black Diamond Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

