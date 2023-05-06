BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $570.47 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $570.47 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003284 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $16,208,450.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

