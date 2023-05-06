BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0511 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $920,697.84 and approximately $114,465.85 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,554.54 or 0.99985492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05612975 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $185,017.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

