Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.18 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $27.18 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

