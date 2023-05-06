Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $29,271.96

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $29,271.96 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $566.87 billion and approximately $17.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00405402 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00112421 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025762 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,365,525 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
