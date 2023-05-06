Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.1 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

