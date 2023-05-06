Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $77.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

