Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 1,935,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,890,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Bidstack Group

(Get Rating)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.