BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading 5.6% Higher

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.50.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.