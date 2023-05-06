BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading 5.6% Higher

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.50.

BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.

