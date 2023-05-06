BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

